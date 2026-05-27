Metricool Launches Metricool Studio to Automate Social Media Reporting
Metricool, a social media management platform provider, has launched Metricool Studio, a reporting feature to automate building social media reports. The feature enables social media managers, marketers, and agencies to generate reports that include charts, executive summaries, and recommendations based on plain-language instructions such as brand, channel, time period, and comparison criteria. Reports can also be shared through a public link that updates automatically.
With Metricool Studio users can do the following:
- Create reports across multiple brands and languages using a single prompt.
- Compare performance across time periods without manual spreadsheets.
- Run competitor analysis directly in natural language.
- Identify best posting times based on each account’s actual history.
"For years we had been hearing requests for more flexible reporting, from comparing brands and time periods to generating analysis in different languages," said Juan Pablo Tejela, CEO and co-founder of Metricool, in a statement."Metricool Studio was built to solve that gap and give marketers a faster, easier way to turn performance data into clear reporting and next steps"