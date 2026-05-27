Metricool Launches Metricool Studio to Automate Social Media Reporting

Metricool, a social media management platform provider, has launched Metricool Studio, a reporting feature to automate building social media reports. The feature enables social media managers, marketers, and agencies to generate reports that include charts, executive summaries, and recommendations based on plain-language instructions such as brand, channel, time period, and comparison criteria. Reports can also be shared through a public link that updates automatically.

With Metricool Studio users can do the following:

Create reports across multiple brands and languages using a single prompt.

Compare performance across time periods without manual spreadsheets.

Run competitor analysis directly in natural language.

Identify best posting times based on each account’s actual history.