Getsitecontrol Launches Free Email Quality Checker

Getsitecontrol has launched a free Email Quality Checker that helps marketers analyze and score email contacts before sending campaigns.

Email Quality Checker identifies risky email addresses that can negatively affect deliverability and helps companies prioritize higher-quality contacts for segmentation and outreach.

Users can upload CSV files with up to 50,000 contacts to detect disposable, relay, masked, broken, and other unreliable email addresses. Email Quality Checker displays summary statistics, including safe-to-send percentages and contact type distribution. The downloadable report includes quality tags, risk indicators, shared inbox detection, and spam filter signals. Contacts are analyzed using domain data, patterns, and risk signals without connecting to mail servers or sending test emails.

Beyond risk detection, Email Quality Checker identifies business, personal, academic, government, and shared inbox emails.

On the report, each address receives one of the following quality classifications: