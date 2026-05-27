InMarket Expands Partnership with Basis

InMarket and Basis have expanded their partnership to enhance retail media measurement for Basis users.

With this partnership, Basis users now have native access to InMarket's full suite of outcome measurement capabilities and a collection of unique retail media network (RMN) and incremental lift audiences, comprised of known responders (visits/purchasers). They can also connect ad exposure to real-world visits and sales outcomes across all retailers and RMNs. Incremental sales lift measurement capabilities will also be extended to support clients across the dining, consumer packaged goods, and automotive verticals.

"Integrating InMarket's unique audiences and outcomes-focused measurement capabilities builds on Basis' commitment to deliver market-leading activation and performance through the industry's most-connected platform," said Tim Smith, executive vice president of corporate development at Basis, in a statement."These capabilities give agencies and brands real-time intelligence that's essential for measurable business results."

"Our focus is leveraging real-time technology and intelligence to help marketers target the right people, optimize those interactions inflight and ultimately connect every dollar spent to a verifiable business outcome," said Michael Della Penna, chief strategy officer at InMarket, in a statement. "Our expanded partnership with Basis brings these performance-driven solutions natively into its platform, enabling advertisers to grow both the effectiveness and efficiency of their spend. This is a force multiplier delivering smarter, faster, better outcomes for everyone involved."