Coldi Unveils Turnkey Platform for Integrated AI Voice Agents

Coldi, a voice communications systems provider, has launched an end-to-end platform for lead management and deploying integrated artificial intelligence voice agents at scale.

Coldi's new platform ships with full telecom infrastructure, including global carrier coverage, numbers, and routing, so businesses can launch calling operations across virtually any geography. For companies already invested in a VoIP environment, Coldi plugs directly into the existing setup.

The heart of the platform is the Campaign Brain: a purpose-built outbound engine that governs when, how, and how often each lead is contacted. The Campaign Brain encodes telephony quirks, dialer behavior, CRM integration edge cases, carrier reputation management, and the constant tuning required to keep contact rates high. It combines voice AI, full telephony infrastructure, deep CRM integration, and a battle-tested campaign engine in a single managed environment.

The platform's analytics layer includes the "Attempts Breakdown" gives transparency into how leads progress through retry cycles and where conversion actually occurs, and the "Calls heatmap" that helps operators synchronize the AI workforce with peak contact windows.