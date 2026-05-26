Attentive Unveils Agentic AI Marketing Innovations at Thread 2026

Attentive, a marketing platform provider, today unveiled its next generation of agentic artificial intelligence marketing innovation at its Thread 2026 customer event. The roadmap introduces AI-powered capabilities to help marketers deliver more personalized 1:1 customer experiences, streamline execution, and drive stronger performance.

At Thread 2026, Attentive unveiled the following:

Brand Voice 2.0, expanded omnichannel brand voice settings to give marketers more visibility, confidence, and input into how AI-generated messaging reflects their brands.

Reporting Agent, a conversational reporting functionality.

Predictive Analytics, with AI-powered forecasting and recommendation capabilities to help marketers proactively optimize performance.

AI Campaigns, to provide campaign recommendations and fully orchestrate end-to-end campaign creation using customer signals.

Visibility AI for RCS for Business, helping companies launch richer messaging campaigns with targeting and performance-focused rollout tools.

Push messaging to launch push campaigns and orchestrate from one platform.