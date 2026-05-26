Attentive Unveils Agentic AI Marketing Innovations at Thread 2026
Attentive, a marketing platform provider, today unveiled its next generation of agentic artificial intelligence marketing innovation at its Thread 2026 customer event. The roadmap introduces AI-powered capabilities to help marketers deliver more personalized 1:1 customer experiences, streamline execution, and drive stronger performance.
At Thread 2026, Attentive unveiled the following:
- Brand Voice 2.0, expanded omnichannel brand voice settings to give marketers more visibility, confidence, and input into how AI-generated messaging reflects their brands.
- Reporting Agent, a conversational reporting functionality.
- Predictive Analytics, with AI-powered forecasting and recommendation capabilities to help marketers proactively optimize performance.
- AI Campaigns, to provide campaign recommendations and fully orchestrate end-to-end campaign creation using customer signals.
- Visibility AI for RCS for Business, helping companies launch richer messaging campaigns with targeting and performance-focused rollout tools.
- Push messaging to launch push campaigns and orchestrate from one platform.
"Long before AI became a mainstream priority, we made a strategic bet that mobile-first identity and personalization would define the future of marketing," said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive, in a statement. "The innovations introduced at Thread 2026 are designed to help marketers meet that future with smarter orchestration, better decision-making, and more relevant customer experiences."