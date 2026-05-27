Here’s How to Fix Your Revenue Enablement Technology Stack

Great technology stacks have something in common with great fine dining establishments: In lieu of inundating users with options, they provide well integrated, upgraded experiences.

Indeed, just as a Michelin restaurant typically offers only a handful of dishes, each meticulously designed to complement the others, the best software platforms provide users with effective, well-connected solutions, making it easy to find the tools they need and use them to maximum effect.

In contrast, poorly designed technology stacks look more like cheap fast-food restaurants: They offer long menus of disparate options that may or may not pair with each other. In turn, they increase the cognitive burden faced by diners as they struggle to compose a coherent meal.

Unfortunately, the approach that many organizations currently take to deploying revenue enablement tools looks more like the fast-food strategy. They have sprawling, fragmented technology stacks, which hinder productivity, reduce ROI, and—worst of all—complicate the adoption of AI capabilities.

But by tweaking your sales enablement program and adopting a unified revenue enablement platform, it’s possible to transform your fragmented technology stack into the equivalent of a Michelin star restaurant.

The Fragmented State of Modern Revenue Enablement Tools

The set of revenue enablement tools that the typical organization uses to manage and optimize revenue today often takes the form of a collection of point solutions. To get things done—to streamline sales, marketing, and revenue operations, for example—employees need to juggle multiple tools.

This is suboptimal for several reasons. For one, sellers waste time trying to track down the data, content and other assets they need to build pitches and sell effectively—and the longer the sales process takes, the lower the chances of success.

Value selling (the practice of demonstrating value to customers when leading sales conversations) is also hampered by fragmented revenue enablement tools. Calculating the ROI of offerings is tough when the data sellers need is scattered across disparate tools. The result is that sales teams facing revenue enablement platform sprawl may default to other, less effective strategies.

Ensuring that customers make the most of products after sales—which is key for securing renewals and minimizing churn rates—is challenging as well in fragmented revenue enablement tool environments. This is because the learning tools that customers need to leverage products effectively are not integrated with sales tools, making it challenging for an organization to continue to nurture ongoing relationships.

In short, as Forrester analysts Kathleen Pierce and Peter Ostrow have noted, the fragmented state of revenue enablement tools has led to a world where businesses “struggle with complexity, internal alignment, data quality, and change management. Too many of them waste time hopping between platforms, seeking a silver bullet that can’t come from technology alone.”

AI Adoption: A New Imperative for Unifying the Revenue Enablement Technology Stack

The fragmentation of revenue enablement tools was problematic enough before modern AI capabilities became a key differentiator between efficient businesses and laggards. But in the AI era, disconnected revenue enablement tooling translates into even more of a business risk.

Ben Preston, chief product officer at Mediafly, puts it this way: "AI tools have been around for a while, but they became transformative the moment AI entered people's daily lives, and that shift is now happening in enterprise selling. Sellers are already building their own AI workflows for call prep, discovery, and research. The question is whether their tools make that experience coherent or chaotic.”

Indeed, AI tools only work well when they are able to draw on unified, comprehensive data that accurately captures all of a business’s operational requirements and opportunities. And when revenue enablement tools are sprawling and poorly integrated, it becomes difficult to ensure that AI tools can effectively connect to all relevant data sources.

Instead, businesses end up in situations where an AI agent might only be able to view sales data, for example, but not access customer information because the data lives in different tools. Or it might fail to interpret customer context effectively because customer data is spread across multiple tools, causing gaps and redundancies that the AI tool can’t navigate effectively.

In short, revenue enablement tool fragmentation doesn’t just impede the experience and productivity of human workers. It also blocks the ability of AI tools to excel—and of businesses to take their revenue operations to new heights and maximize AI-driven growth.

Eliminating the Revenue Enablement Platform Sprawl

Fortunately, a better world is possible. Businesses don’t need to settle for disparate, fragmented revenue enablement tools.

They can instead migrate to a united revenue enablement platform to eliminate tool fatigue and deploy key capabilities to turn revenue data into insights and actions, yielding these benefits:

Connecting content engagement to revenue . A unified revenue enablement platform fixes time inefficiencies by giving every seller instant access to the right content for every situation, while closing the loop between what sellers use and what actually drives revenue.

. A unified revenue enablement platform fixes time inefficiencies by giving every seller instant access to the right content for every situation, while closing the loop between what sellers use and what actually drives revenue. Embedding value throughout the full customer life cycle . A truly unified revenue enablement platform embeds value tools natively into the flow of selling at every stage of the customer lifecycle.

. A truly unified revenue enablement platform embeds value tools natively into the flow of selling at every stage of the customer lifecycle. Delivering learning to increase adoption . Modern revenue enablement platforms embed learning directly into the selling workflow, surfacing relevant coaching and playbooks in the same environment where reps find run value conversations, linking training activity directly to seller behavior and outcomes.

. Modern revenue enablement platforms embed learning directly into the selling workflow, surfacing relevant coaching and playbooks in the same environment where reps find run value conversations, linking training activity directly to seller behavior and outcomes. Intelligence as the orchestration layer. Revenue intelligence connects signals across the entire revenue motion and translates them into next best actions. AI excels at pattern recognition, but only when it has a unified data foundation.

Thus, unifying revenue enablement is not simply about purchasing more tools. It’s about boosting productivity and enhancing the employee experience to unlock strategic growth.

Implementing a unified revenue enablement platform designed with these goals in mind has become the key to modern revenue enablement success, and it will grow only more crucial as AI becomes an even more central part of effective revenue enablement.

Natalie Cowie is the chief revenue officer at Mediafly.