CTM Integrates with Google LSA, Reddit Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and Genius Monkey

CTM, a conversation analytics company, has integrated with with Google Local Service Ads, Reddit Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and Genius Monkey to connect marketing performance with customer interactions and empower sales and support teams to manage conversations and measure impact directly within the CTM platform.

"Marketers and customer-facing teams have been forced to operate in disconnected systems for far too long," said Todd Fisher, co-founder and CEO of CTM, in a statement "These integrations allow us to bring the pieces together so that teams can see what's driving engagement and respond in real time, all within a single platform, leading to faster follow-up, better customer experiences, and more revenue from every interaction."

The Google Local Services Ads (LSA) integration brings additional marketing performance data into CTM for attribution and post-engagement workflows.

The LinkedIn Ads integration connects call tracking and activity data directly to LinkedIn's Conversions API, enabling customers to attribute phone calls, SMS conversations, and offline outcomes to the LinkedIn campaigns and ads that drove them. With full-funnel visibility into LinkedIn campaigns, customers can optimize bids, build high-intent audiences, and clearly demonstrate ROI using real attribution data.

The Reddit Ads ntegration focuses on advanced call attribution across channels by sending offline conversion events from CTM to Reddit Ads, connecting calls and lead activity directly to campaign performance.

The Genius Monkey integration connects impression-level programmatic data with inbound call tracking. Advertisers can now link ad impressions directly to inbound calls, gaining multi-touch attribution visibility and conversion reporting across channels.

Together, these integrations provide a more unified view of the customer journey while enabling agents to manage and respond to customer interactions directly within the CTM platform.