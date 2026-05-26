Slant Integrates with CurrentClient

Slant, providers of a CRM platform for financial advisors, has integrated with CurrentClient's phone system for advisors.

CurrentClient offers advisors a variety of phone-related services through its dedicated phone number, including calls, texts, recording conversations, and interactive voice responses. The deep integration with Slant enables Slant users to simply press a button in the CRM to call or text clients. Slant can record both outbound and inbound calls either automatically or, in two-party consent states, following a message stating the call is being recorded.

"Advisors connect with clients across every channel—email, phone, video, and in person, and the details shared in each of those moments are vital to building a real relationship," said Thomas Clawson, co-founder of Slant, in a statement. "Our partnership with CurrentClient puts virtually every detail a client has ever shared at an advisor's fingertips, driving better planning outcomes and a stronger sense of trust and care."

As Slant already offers AI meeting note-taking, the CurrentClient integration extends its capabilities to ingest more important client data and context for financial advisors.