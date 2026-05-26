Pipedrive Adds Project Management and Messaging Tools

Pipedrive, providers of a CRM system for small and medium-sized businesses, today launched project management and communication capabilities to help sales teams manage customer relationships and post-sale execution within one platform, bringing post-sale execution directly into the CRM.

"Sales doesn't stop when a deal is closed," said Joe Futty, chief product and technology officer of Pipedrive, in a statement. "We believe that when sales teams are freed from the burden of disconnected tools, they can truly perform at their best. These updates are about giving professionals the confidence that their post-sale delivery is as world-class as their initial pitch."

New capabilities include the following:

AI-generated project briefs that automatically pull commitments, notes, and files from sales history.

Projects Insights that give teams greater visibility into project activity, workloads, and overall progress.

Interactive Gantt timelines that help teams identify bottlenecks and adjust schedules as priorities change.

Projects on mobile that ensure teams have app access to tasks and updates.

Pipedrive also introduced enhanced automation monitoring capabilities that include the following:

A Trust and Visibility dashboard that helps teams monitor automation performance and identify issues earlier.

Workflow health monitoring that detects bottlenecks, failed automations, and inefficient processes before they impact operations or customer experience.

Pipedrive's new native WhatsApp integration allows teams to manage WhatsApp messages directly inside the CRM while automatically linking chats to deals, contacts, and leads. The integration enables teams to do the following:>