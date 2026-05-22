Assembled Launches Contact Center WFM MCP
Assembled, a workforce management (WFM) platform provider, today launched the Assembled MCP, a Model Context Protocol server that connects Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and other artificial intelligence tools to live customer support operations data. It imakes makes real-time workforce data queryable and actionable directly from any conversational AI assistant.
With the Assembled MCP, support leaders can ask questions and take action in plain language. With routine reporting and real-time management handled by AI, metrics are pre-aggregated by Assembled and incorporate business logic.
At launch, the Assembled MCP gives users read-and-write access across forecasting, scheduling, intraday operations, workforce composition, compliance, and performance analytics. All queries and actions are authenticated via OAuth and scoped strictly to individual accounts, with no cross-customer data access.
Metrics are pre-aggregated by Assembled and incorporate your business logic to ensure accuracy. At launch, the Assembled MCP gives users read and write access across forecasting, scheduling, intraday operations, workforce composition, compliance, and performance analytics. All queries and actions are authenticated via OAuth and scoped strictly to individual accounts, with no cross-customer data access.
"The future of WFM is agentic," said Ryan Wang, co-founder and CEO of Assembled, in a statement. "Instead of waiting hours for an analyst to pull a report from one tool and stitch in data from three others, leaders will just ask their AI assistant to pull the answer from all of their data connections in one conversation. Instead of scenario planning taking a week, leaders will run any 'what if' in a single conversation. The Assembled MCP is the first step toward that future."