Smarsh Integrates with Anthropic's Claude

Smarsh, a digital communications data and intelligence provider, is integrating with the Claude Compliance API to help companies capture and manage Claude Enterprise interactions directly within Smarsh Capture.

The integration brings AI-generated conversations, prompts, and activity into compliance workflows. By bringing Claude Enterprise into its platform alongside more than 100 communication channels, Smarsh provides a unified view of both human and AI-generated communications.

Smarsh Capture for Claude Enterprise delivers visibility across AI-driven workflows, enabling organizations to do the following:

Capture complete interactions: Ingest text, and files, along with key activity such as files and artifacts generated by Claude, deleted messages, archived conversations.

Maintain audit-ready records: Preserve data in the archive to support regulatory inquiries with confidence.

Detect risk earlier: Identify emerging risk patterns and behavioral signals across AI usage.

Understand AI impact: Gain insight into how AI-generated outputs influence decisions and operations.

Powered by the Claude Compliance API, the integration provides direct access to Claude Enterprise conversation data and activity logs, bringing them into Smarsh's unified platform for capture, supervision, and analytics.