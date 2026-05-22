Calix Adds Agents and Agentic Workflows to Calix One
Calix has launched secure, private agents and agentic workflows on the third-generation of its Calix One platform, powered by Google Cloud.
Delivered through Calix Agent Workforce Cloud, these capabilities span the full Calix portfolio, including Service Cloud, Engagement Cloud, and Operations Cloud, to optimize marketing, customer support, and network operations functions, and SmartLife across access and subscriber solutions.
Agentic workflows on Calix One orchestrate end-to-end execution using unified context, spanning network conditions, subscriber experience, service history, and operational state. This enables service providers to move from static, rules-based workflows to dynamic, context-rich, real-time workflows that adapt situationally and execute against unique goals to accelerate business outcomes. Calix One securely extends this foundation through model context protocol (MCP), integrating third-party data from business systems and ecosystem partners to further extend agentic workflows.
Key workflows include the following:
- Acquire subscribers: Agentic workflows dynamically coordinate targeting, engagement, conversion, and onboarding, enabling service providers to accelerate subscriber growth through differentiated, experience-led journeys across residential, business, and multi-dwelling unit markets. Supporting agents include high-value prospect identification, personalized offers, collateral recommendations, campaign performance monitoring, and optimization recommendations.
- Grow revenue: By connecting diagnostics, subscriber context, and experience benchmarks, workflows identify unmet needs and execute next-best actions in real time, in one coordinated motion. Supporting agents include segment recommendation and creator, collateral recommendation, and campaign performance monitoring.
- Reduce churn: Continuous analysis of network, service, and experience signals enables earlier issue detection and proactive intervention. Supporting agents include churn prediction signal indicator, home network optimization, competitor offering, pricing and promo monitoring with recommended response, and high-risk customer offer campaigns creator.
- Lower network operating costs: Agentic workflows coordinate detection, impact analysis, prioritization, and remediation across domains. Supporting agents include anomaly detection, home network fix, network health, diagnostics and optimization, and monitoring compliant with Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment.
- Reduce subscriber support costs: Automated diagnostics, guided troubleshooting, and personalized self-service streamline support operations. Supporting agents include subscriber self-service and troubleshooting, anomaly detection, diagnostics, issue validation, and measurement.