Calix Adds Agents and Agentic Workflows to Calix One

Calix has launched secure, private agents and agentic workflows on the third-generation of its Calix One platform, powered by Google Cloud.

Delivered through Calix Agent Workforce Cloud, these capabilities span the full Calix portfolio, including Service Cloud, Engagement Cloud, and Operations Cloud, to optimize marketing, customer support, and network operations functions, and SmartLife across access and subscriber solutions.

Agentic workflows on Calix One orchestrate end-to-end execution using unified context, spanning network conditions, subscriber experience, service history, and operational state. This enables service providers to move from static, rules-based workflows to dynamic, context-rich, real-time workflows that adapt situationally and execute against unique goals to accelerate business outcomes. Calix One securely extends this foundation through model context protocol (MCP), integrating third-party data from business systems and ecosystem partners to further extend agentic workflows.

Key workflows include the following: