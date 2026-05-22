Text Integrates with WordPress

Text has introduced a WordPress integration, introducing an artificial intelligence agent to resolve customer inquiries. The Text plugin trains directly on businesses' unique website content, help articles, and product catalogs to provide context-aware support.

The integration is powered by a seamless training process in which the AI builds its own knowledge base from provided URLs or PDFs, learning complex business workflows in plain language.

The AI also monitors customer behavior in real time to detect purchase intent or hesitation at checkout to provide visibility that allows human agents to strategically intervene and guide the customer before a transfer is even requested.

When a situation requires a personal touch, the system ensures a seamless handoff to a unified inbox. Here, agents are supported by Copilot, an AI assistant that provides instant reply suggestions and pulls relevant documentation.

The integration also provides deep transparency through a specialized dashboard. Business owners can track performance by separating results into manual, AI-assisted, and fully automated conversations, allowing for clear revenue attribution and cost-per-conversation analysis.