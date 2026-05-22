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  • May 22, 2026

Gainsight Launches Developer Studio and Skilljar Integration

Gainsight has launched Developer Studio and an integration between Gainsight Customer Communities and Skilljar.

Developer Studio is a customization toolkit to help companies execute their strategic community visions. The Gainsight Customer Communities and Skilljar integration unifies community and customer learning into a single, measurable retention engine.

"The companies winning in customer retention today aren't treating community like a side project anymore. They're treating it as a strategic differentiator and a core driver of customer ROI," said Erica Kuhl, a general manager and executive vice president at Gainsight, in a statement. "With Developer Studio, community builders can vibe code the community of their dreams—custom widgets, integrations, personalized experiences—without waiting in a dev queue. The people closest to the customer can finally shape the experience in real time. And with our new Skilljar integration, learning and community come together in a single digital customer hub so every interaction compounds into retention."

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