AppsFlyer Introduces Web Performance Measurement

Marketing cloud provider AppsFlyer has added Web Performance Measurement to its Measurement Suite, giving marketers one independent source of truth across web and mobile.

The result is a performance attribution and activation layer that sits alongside analytics tools, connecting mobile acquisition to web conversion. Capabilities include the following:

Web Attribution and Optimization Signals: Independent, mobile-grade measurement signals for web campaigns, providing a single attribution framework and automatically routing real-time conversion signals back to every major ad network.

Extended Attribution Coverage for Walled Gardens: Unified reporting across major ad networks under one consistent measurement layer.

Creative for Web: Act on cross-platform creative intelligence across web and mobile.

Cost and Revenue Omnichannel Measurement: Cross-platform attribution linking mobile acquisition to web conversion and web acquisition to mobile conversions in a single unbroken path.