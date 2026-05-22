DoubleVerify Measures Media Quality on LinkedIn

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform to verify media quality, optimize advertising performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has launched global post-bid measurement across the LinkedIn Audience Network (LAN).

Advertisers now can measure key media quality signals across LAN inventory, including invalid traffic, viewability, brand suitability, and intended geography. These capabilities provide independent, third-party visibility into how and where ads are delivered across LinkedIn's extended network of publishers.

"Advertisers are demanding greater clarity into the quality and performance of their media environments," said Steve Woolway, executive vice president of business development at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "With this announcement, DV is bringing global media quality measurement to the LinkedIn Audience Network, delivering the independent verification advertisers need to maximize performance and make more informed investment decisions across this important channel."

DV's reporting delivers site-level insights across the LinkedIn Audience Network. In addition to post-bid measurement, DV offers pre-bid avoidance controls through DV Authentic Brand Suitability on LAN, providing a unified approach to media authentication across the campaign lifecycle. Pre-bid controls enable companies to proactively analyze inventory and exclude content that does not align with their suitability settings, while post-bid measurement delivers detailed insights into delivery, enabling advertisers to ensure their ads run in environments that meet brand expectations.

"Providing advertisers with greater transparency and confidence is central to how we continue to evolve the LinkedIn Audience Network," said Lee Womer, vice president of product and business development at LinkedIn, in a statement. "By working with companies like DoubleVerify, we're enabling advertisers to better understand media quality and performance across LAN, helping them make more informed decisions and drive stronger results."

This product release is a key component of DV’s Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad optimization, and campaign outcomes measurement. It also builds on DV's broader integration with LinkedIn. DV recently expanded its capabilities to support measurement across LinkedIn's CTV Ads. DV also offers Authentic Brand Suitability, Custom Contextual and network-wide invalid traffic protection on LAN, as well as invalid traffic and viewability measurement for video ad formats within the LinkedIn Feed.