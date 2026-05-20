Shirofune Integrates with ChatGPT Ads

Shirofune, a digital advertising automation management platform provider, has added ChatGPT Ads to its roster of supported channels. The integration allows companies to manage ChatGPT Ads within the same Shirofune interface they use for search, social, retail media, e-commerce, and other performance channels.

With Shirofune's ChatGPT Ads integration, advertisers can bring this new channel into their broader media operations. Teams can manage budgets, bids, ads, and reporting through Shirofune's centralized platform, helping them test the channel while maintaining visibility across their full performance marketing mix. By viewing ChatGPT Ads alongside other channels, marketers can evaluate whether early performance supports broader goals, such as profitable return on ad spend, higher-quality traffic, and customer lifetime value.

"ChatGPT Ads is still in its earliest stage as an advertising platform, but that is exactly why brands and agencies should start learning now," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, founder and CEO of Shirofune, in a statement. "The mechanics are different from search or social. Advertisers are not simply bidding on keywords; they are trying to understand how their message fits into a user's context and intent. By integrating ChatGPT Ads into Shirofune, we are helping marketers experiment with this new channel while keeping it connected to the same automation, optimization, and reporting workflows they already rely on."

With the ChatGPT Ads integration, Shirofune users can do the following:

Centralize ChatGPT Ads campaign management alongside other major digital ad channels from one dashboard.

Set budgets and bids through Shirofune and manage early-stage campaign testing.

Support context-driven campaign testing informed by conversational context rather than traditional keyword matching alone.

View ChatGPT Ads performance alongside other platforms to better understand how the channel contributes to traffic, conversions, and broader customer acquisition efforts.

Test new AI-native advertising channels while maintaining consistent processes for campaign setup, monitoring, and optimization.