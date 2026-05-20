VastAdvisor Integrates with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and HubSpot

VastAdvisor, provider of an organic growth engine for wealth management advisors, has integrated with Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and HubSpot.

The three new connectors bring VastAdvisor's advisor intelligence layer directly into the three CRM environments.

The Salesforce Financial Services Cloud integration brings bi-directional sync of contact records, opportunity stages, and activity history. Advisors working in Salesforce surface VastAdvisor insights directly within their existing workflows without switching context.

The Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration brings seamless data exchange with Dynamics Sales and Dynamics Customer Insights, enabling advisory teams to align CRM records with VastAdvisor's relationship intelligence and pipeline analytics in real time.

With HubSpot's full contact and deal sync, advisors gain VastAdvisor's segmentation and engagement scoring without leaving HubSpot's familiar interface.