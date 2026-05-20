Attentive Launches Visibility AI, Auto-Upgrade, and RCS Testing Tools

Attentive, a marketing platform provider, today introduced Visibility AI, a targeting layer to help companies maximize the value of RCS for Business, Auto-upgrade capabilities, and RCS-specific testing tools.

Attentive's iOS 26-optimized targeting layer determines whether subscribers are likely to engage with an RCS message or SMS thread based on inbox visibility signals.

While Visibility AI determines the best messaging path for each subscriber, Auto-upgrade helps maintain continuity over time by automatically converting SMS/MMS messages into their RCS equivalent.

Tailored launch support, built-in RCS A/B testing, and streamlined agent approvals helps companies adopt RCS for Business. Backed by Attentive's experience running real world RCS programs, companies can get RCS agents live in just a few weeks while maintaining strong program performance.