Canva Launches Connected App for Gemini

Canva, a visual communication platform provider, has launched its Connected App for Google Gemini, allowing Gemini users to generate and edit Canva designs, search their Canva content, and turn Nano Banana images into layered, editable designs to refine and publish in Canva.

Building on previous collaborations with Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot, the Connected App in Gemini brings together the power of Gemini with Canva's brand management, drag-and-drop editing, real time collaboration, and publishing platform.

Powered by Canva's foundation model for design, the Canva Design Model, Canva designs created in the Gemini app are fully editable and connected to Canva Brand Kits. Users can generate designs based on the context of their Gemini chat and take it into Canva to refine, collaborate with their team, and publish across platforms.

"You can only experience the true potential of AI when it's connected to your brand and your context. Millions of people turn to Gemini for ideation and research, but they miss that brand, context, and design that only Canva brings. Having the full power of Canva's platform right in Gemini makes it seamless to turn AI-generated content into polished work that's ready to scale. I'm especially excited to see what our community creates by pairing Nano Banana with Magic Layers: from campaign assets, to surreal storybooks, to eye-popping product imagery. They're all great examples of how the Canva Design Model is opening up a new dimension of AI-powered design," said Cameron Adams, co-founder and chief product officer of Canva, in a statement.

This launch also connects Canva's Magic Layers with Google's Nano Banana image model. Magic Layers analyzes the structure of an image and separates it into individual, movable elements. Gemini users can now create high-fidelity images with Nano Banana and ask Canva to turn those images into fully editable, layered designs that can be refined, resized, and published from Canva.