Liftoff Upgrades Cortex

Liftoff, a provider of performance marketing and monetization solutions for the mobile app economy, has upgraded Cortex, its neural network prediction engine that powers all bidding and performance decisions across its product suite, with enhanced predictive power and performance:

"Cortex fundamentally changes how advertisers compete by replacing static models with real-time, adaptive decisioning," said Andre Tutundjian, chief operating officer of Liftoff, in a statement. "It processes exponentially more data and runs continuous testing, so campaigns get smarter and more efficient with every impression. The result is better targeting, faster optimization, and stronger ROI at scale."

Liftoff is introducing the following innovations in Cortex: