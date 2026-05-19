Precisely Moves EngageOne Products to AWS
Precisely, a data integrity solutions provider, has made its EngageOne Compose and EngageOne Vault available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), enabling companies in regulated industries to operationalize AI-driven communications, automation, and future customer engagement initiatives directly within their own AWS cloud environments.
"Regulated enterprises need a clear path to evolve customer communications in the cloud without compromising governance or control," said Allan Christian, general manager of EngageOne Products at Precisely, in a statement. "With EngageOne Compose and EngageOne Vault running directly within their own AWS environments, organizations can build on what already works, gaining scale, higher throughput, and lower operational burden while reducing migration risk and cost."