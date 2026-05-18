Qualtrics Acquires Press Ganey Forsta for $6.75 Billion
Qualtrics has acquired Press Ganey Forsta for $6.75 billion, expanding its human Experience Management (XM) artificial intelligence and data platform with the scale and depth of its healthcare experience dataset.
Adding Press Ganey Forsta, a standard for healthcare experience, to the Qualtrics XM dataset combines proprietary healthcare data and regulatory systems with Qualtics' XM AI and data platform to supercharge human experience management for all industries.
The combination of Qualtrics and Press Ganey Forsta enables healthcare providers and payers to benefit from the most robust and complete human experience set of experiential data in the world. This dataset creates the engine for a new generation of Al-driven synthetic experience intelligence systems capable of simulating outcomes, predicting human needs and behaviors, and orchestrating more personalized experiences at scale.
"AI permanently changed what people expect from every experience in their lives," said Jason Maynard, CEO of Qualtrics, in a statement. "That's why the future will be won in the experience gap. Leaders want to deliver intelligent, responsive, and predictable human experiences. In the age of AI, experience is now the differentiator in every industry, and for the first time ever that problem can be solved in healthcare. The rich data and context intelligence we are building raises the standard for what experience management can do across every industry we serve."
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