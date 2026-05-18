Qualtrics Acquires Press Ganey Forsta for $6.75 Billion

Qualtrics has acquired Press Ganey Forsta for $6.75 billion, expanding its human Experience Management (XM) artificial intelligence and data platform with the scale and depth of its healthcare experience dataset.

Adding Press Ganey Forsta, a standard for healthcare experience, to the Qualtrics XM dataset combines proprietary healthcare data and regulatory systems with Qualtics' XM AI and data platform to supercharge human experience management for all industries.

The combination of Qualtrics and Press Ganey Forsta enables healthcare providers and payers to benefit from the most robust and complete human experience set of experiential data in the world. This dataset creates the engine for a new generation of Al-driven synthetic experience intelligence systems capable of simulating outcomes, predicting human needs and behaviors, and orchestrating more personalized experiences at scale.