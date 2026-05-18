DoubleVerify Launches Content-Level Controls on Meta Threads

DoubleVerify, providers of a software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, today launched pre-screen content controls on Meta Threads feed, enabling advertisers to avoid content they deem unsuitable before ads are served.

This release builds on DV's October 2025 expansion of post-bid brand suitability measurement across Meta's Threads feed.

DV's pre-screen controls evaluate content before impressions are transacted, helping advertisers avoid placements that fall below their defined brand suitability thresholds. Post-bid measurement then analyzes delivered impressions, offering transparency into where ads appeared and how they aligned with brand expectations.

"Advertisers expect more control over the environments where their advertising appears," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "With AI-powered content-level controls on Threads, we're helping brands better align ads with content that meets their standards while driving stronger performance and measurable outcomes."

DV's pre-screen controls automatically identify and avoid content under DV's Brand Risk Floor and Brand Suitability Tiers. Furthermore, DV is giving advertisers greater flexibility over content alignment on Threads with 30 additional content-level avoidance categories, including youth entertainment and gambling. DV's content-level avoidance controls on Threads feed are refreshed automatically on an hourly basis.

This release is powered by DV Universal Content Intelligence, a classification engine that analyzes video, image, audio, and text signals.

DV brand suitability is a key component of DV's Media AdVantage Platform, which combines media verification, ad performance optimization, and campaign outcomes measurement.