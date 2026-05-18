PolyAI Opens Its Agentic Dialog Platform

PolyAI has made its Agentic Dialog Platform for building conversational customer interactions across 75 languages and 25 countries available to anyone.

"Everyone wants to move at the speed of thought right now: writing code, shipping products, using AI to do in minutes what used to take days," said Nikola Mrkšic, co-founder and CEO of PolyAI, in a statement. "But dialog with complexity, the kind where an agent must participate in a real, high-stakes conversation and actually deliver a resolution, is a problem that hasn't been cracked at scale. That's exactly what we've spent a decade solving with the world's best brands, and today we're opening it up to every builder."

PolyAI's Agentic Dialog Platform includes the following:

Poly Agent Builder, which responds to natural language prompts to configure the agent, knowledge base, and conversation tracks and guardrails. From there, users can test it live, analyze call data, and refine through an ongoing dialog with the platform until every conversation is exactly right.

Agent Development Kit (ADK), with self-serve API keys, native integrations, and full CLI support, the ADK lets developers ship dialog agents, build in their own IDEs, use a coding assistant like Claude, version agents with Git, and deploy from their terminals.

Shareable testing: Every agent ships with a zero-setup test environment to interact with live across channels and lets users get stakeholder buy-in and validate behavior before anything goes to production.

Raven, PolyAI's dialogue model, was trained on more than a billion enterprise conversations, with the agent harness built into the training environment from day one.

"Most models treat dialog as an afterthought, with prompts layered on top after the fact. With Raven, agent behavior is in the weights, not bolted on through prompts that drift under pressure," said Shawn Wen, co-founder and chief technology officer of PolyAI, in a statement. "We built the best default for dialog, then made the platform open to every model an enterprise builder might need."

Builders can deploy Raven as their default or bring in GPT-5, Claude, Gemini, and others.