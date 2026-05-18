Experian Expands Agent Trust Partner Ecosystem with Akamai

Cybersecurity and edge computing systems provider Akamai Technologies has joined Experian's growing partner ecosystem to advance secure, trusted artificial intelligence-driven commerce through the Experian Agent Trus framework, alongside partner Skyfire supporting emerging payment innovation.

Experian Agent Trust establishes identity, accountability, and trust in agent-driven interactions.

"Trust, security, and performance must scale alongside the growing role of AI agents in digital commerce," said Kathleen Peters, chief innovation officer of Experian, in a statement. "Agentic commerce will not scale without trust. By adding Akamai to our partner ecosystem, we are strengthening the infrastructure to verify agents, the humans behind them, and their intent, enabling fast, secure, and accountable transactions. This reflects strong momentum across our ecosystem as we bring together leaders in identity, payments, and cybersecurity to shape the future of digital commerce"

Akamai strengthens Experian's Agent Trust framework by supporting secure delivery, controlling bot and agent activity, and helping protect transactions in real time.

"Agent-driven commerce introduces a new set of security expectations for businesses and consumers,” said Patrick Sullivan, chief technology officer for security strategy at Akamai, in a statement. "Our work with Experian brings together identity intelligence and edge security so organizations can confidently interact with AI agents while maintaining performance and trust across every touchpoint."

Experian, Akamai and Skyfire are active members of the KYAPay initiative , an extension of the Know Your Agent protocol. KYAPay introduces a standardized way to declare agent intent and enables tokenized payment credentials, supporting secure and seamless agent driven commerce experiences.

Know Your Agent provides AI agent developers with a consistent method to identify themselves, the platforms they operate on, and the users they represent. For businesses, it offers a scalable framework to authenticate AI agents and understand who they represent and why they are acting.

"Standardizing how AI agents declare intent and transact is key to unlocking the full potential of agentic commerce," said Amir Sarhangi, CEO and co-founder of Skyfire, in a statement. "Through our collaboration in Experian's partner ecosystem and the KYAPay initiative, we enable secure, tokenized payments that unify identity, authorization, and execution in a trusted framework."

Within Experian’s partner ecosystem, Akamai will work alongside Experian's identity and fraud prevention services to support a layered approach to trust.

Human to Agent Binding will connect verified consumers, devices, and AI agents. Experian will issue an Experian Agent Trust token that validates identity, consent, delegated authority, and transaction risk in real time. Akamai will extend this model by adding an independent security layer of verification, trust evaluation, and enforcement at the edge. This human to agent binding will create a secure, persistent link between verified individuals, their devices, and the AI agents acting on their behalf, enabling a continuous, auditable understanding of who the user is and how the agent behaves over time.

Beyond bot traffic, Akamai will evaluate both human and agent driven traffic in real time, validating agent identity, correlating it with behavioral signals and user context, and assessing intent. By combining declared identity with continuous analysis and edge based decisioning, Akamai will help ensure that only verified, trustworthy users and agents are able to access and transact with merchant systems.