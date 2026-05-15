Boomi Launches MCP Registry and Boomi Connect

Boomi, a data activation company, at its Boomi World customer conference this week, launched Boomi Connect, a managed artificial intelligence connector service, and the Boomi MCP Registry, a centralized, governed catalog of MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers.

Boomi Connect is a managed service that provides rapid access to more than 1,000 tools for AI consumption. It handles credential lifecycle management, identity mapping, and secure tool execution, enabling platforms to ingest enterprise data from new sources without custom development.

The Boomi MCP Registry aggregates MCP servers generated by the Boomi platform, manually registered by users, and discovered from public registries, giving organizations a single place to discover, govern, and consume AI-ready tools.

"With Boomi Connect and the MCP Registry, we're making it simple for knowledge platforms and AI agents to access governed, real-time enterprise data from over a thousand sources," said Ed Macosky, chief product and technology officer of Boomi, in a statement.

Boomi also used the conference to unveil partnerships with Guru, an enterprise knowledge platform provider, and Gong, a revenue artificial intelligence provider. Both companies became launch partners for the new capabilities.

Guru is a launch partner for Boomi Connect and integrates Guru's knowledge agents with Agentstudio and the Boomi MCP Registry. Through this partnership, customers can leverage Boomi's data activation layer, enabling their knowledge agents to retrieve real-time information from virtually any enterprise system. Guru's Knowledge Agents can now draw on Boomi-managed tools to combine verified enterprise knowledge with live customer records, operational metrics, and application data at the moment of inquiry, delivering insights that are both governed and real-time.

Additionally, when Guru identifies a business issue or opportunity, Boomi's agentic orchestration capabilities can trigger workflows, update records, alert stakeholders, and take corrective action across enterprise systems. This insight-to-action pipeline can be orchestrated through agents built in Boomi’s Agentstudio, through integration processes that combine multiple agents, or through third-party agent frameworks.

"Enterprise AI is only as good as the data that feeds it. Our partnership with Guru demonstrates the power of Boomi's platform as the data activation layer for the agentic enterprise," Macosky said. "Guru is exactly the kind of high-value partner we built Boomi Connect for, and together we're showing what's possible when you combine deep integration expertise with intelligent knowledge delivery." "AI systems don't fail because of intelligence; they fail because of inconsistent, outdated knowledge," said Rick Nucci, CEO and co-founder of Guru, in a statement. "Guru serves as the AI source of truth, ensuring enterprise knowledge is verified, governed, and current. By partnering with Boomi at the launch of Boomi Connect, we're extending that trusted knowledge into the systems where real work happens, giving AI agents reliable context and access to live business data across the enterprise."

The Gong partnership, meanwhile, brings revenue signals captured in Gong natively into the Boomi Enterprise Platform and enables companies to establish an active data foundation to transform customer conversations into coordinated, automated actions across systems and functions enterprise-wide with Boomi Agentstudio.

Gong surfaces real-time insights into risk, buyer intent, competitive dynamics, and key engagement signals. That intelligence moves from conversation to coordinated action, flowing across CRM, enterprise resource planning, product, and operational systems with governance and security. Through this collaboration, these signals can be served through Boomi Connect as live triggers for AI agents built within Boomi Agentstudio, enabling automated, cross-system workflows, from churn prevention and deal acceleration to post-sale expansion, with centralized oversight.

As part of the Gong collaboration, the following can also happen:

Boomi Connect can provide optimized, governed connectivity to Gong, giving revenue teams access to call data, insights, and rep activity signals.

Gong will be registered in Boomi's MCP Registry, making its revenue signals and engagement data accessible to any AI agent on the platform.

Boomi is also listed as a native integration on the Gong Collective, giving joint customers a governed, real-time gateway to surface Gong's revenue AI, including conversation data, signals, engagement insights, and more, directly inside any MCP-compatible AI tool.

A pre-built Gong recipe is also now available in the Boomi Marketplace.

Boomi Agentstudio turns signals from Gong into automated actions across the enterprise within its platform. Agents can attach Gong call context to support tickets, route product feedback from customer conversations into roadmap tools, trigger finance workflows tied to deal milestones, and surface competitive intelligence into enablement systems in real time.

Boomi's Agent Control Tower provides centralized visibility and governance over every agent-driven action initiated by Gong signals, ensuring control and accountability at scale. Every action in the Boomi Agent Control Tower is logged, auditable, and bound by enterprise policy, giving security and compliance teams the confidence to scale AI without scaling risk.