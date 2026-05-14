First Orion and Glia Launch Identity-First Partnership

First Orion, a provider of branded communication solutions, today announced a technology partnership with Glia, providers of a platform for intelligent banking interactions, to deliver an identity-first approach to securing outbound customer communications.

The integration combines First Orion's call authentication and spoof protection capabilities with Glia's Banking AI platform to help financial institutions protect brand identity, reduce fraud, and improve customer engagement across voice and digital channels. By embedding authentication directly into the customer engagement workflow, the joint solution enables institutions to verify outbound calls and present trusted, recognizable identities to consumers.

"Enterprises can no longer treat trust as a separate layer; it must be built into every customer interaction," said Jeff Stalnaker, president of First Orion, in a statement. "Our partnership with Glia brings together trusted call authentication and digital engagement in a unified experience that helps organizations, particularly credit unions, reduce fraud risk while improving how they connect with their customers."

Key capabilities of the integrated solution include the following:

Call Authentication: Verifies outbound calls at the network level.

Spoof Protection: Helps safeguard financial institutions from being impersonated by bad actors.

In-Network Logo Delivery: Enables banks and credit unions to display branded identity elements during calls.