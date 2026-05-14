Xactly Launches Fleet of Agents and Intelligence Studio

Xactly todayat the Xactly Upside 2026 customer conference in Anaheim, Calif., launched the Fleet of Agents and Intelligence Studio, expanding its Intelligent Revenue Platform to help revenue teams reduce manual work, move faster across complex processes, and operate with greater consistency across planning, compensation, and revenue operations.

The Fleet is built to help users automate repetitive and manual work, streamline cross-functional processes, and enable their customers to leverage agents to improve and reimagine how revenue teams operate.

"Enterprises do not need more disconnected tools. The future of revenue operations is not more dashboards or more manual handoffs: it is intelligent orchestration," said Arnab Mishra, CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "Our Fleet of Agents and Intelligence Studio gives Xactly's customers the ability to turn trusted revenue data into action at scale. In a volatile market, that combination of autonomy, adaptability, and domain expertise gives organizations the resilience they need to plan smarter and perform with confidence."

The Xactly Fleet of Agents includes agents to support key revenue workflows, including builder agents, workflow agents, and optimization agents that can help teams surface insights faster, reduce administrative burden, and complete work.

Further powering the Fleet, Intelligence Studio is the composability layer that makes the Fleet extensible. It enables users to create and configure AI agents based on their business rules, processes, and operational needs.

Further powered by Xactly's Intelligence Connect Xactly's MCP server enables cross ecosystem agentic collaboration across the entire revenue performance ecosystem of their clients.