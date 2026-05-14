Stackable Labs Launches AI Experience Layer for Customer Service Messaging

Stackable Labs today launched a developer platform for building interactive experiences on top of Zendesk Messenger, extending customer service messaging beyond flat text exchanges into actionable, fully customized experiences tailored to companies' brands, workflows, and customers.

Stackable enables companies to surface real-time data, bi-directional workflows, and actions directly alongside the Zendesk Messenger interface. It provides an extension layer for building contextual, actionable experiences on top of Zendesk's messaging and AI agents. Extensions can pull in relevant customer data, accept input, and execute workflows in real time across virtually any industry, including e-commerce, travel, healthcare, financial services, and beyond.