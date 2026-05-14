Stackable Labs Launches AI Experience Layer for Customer Service Messaging
Stackable Labs today launched a developer platform for building interactive experiences on top of Zendesk Messenger, extending customer service messaging beyond flat text exchanges into actionable, fully customized experiences tailored to companies' brands, workflows, and customers.
Stackable enables companies to surface real-time data, bi-directional workflows, and actions directly alongside the Zendesk Messenger interface. It provides an extension layer for building contextual, actionable experiences on top of Zendesk's messaging and AI agents. Extensions can pull in relevant customer data, accept input, and execute workflows in real time across virtually any industry, including e-commerce, travel, healthcare, financial services, and beyond.
"For two decades, customer experience was the differentiator every company obsessed over. Then AI chat arrived, and too much of the industry quietly accepted that flatter, faster, and less human was somehow good enough if it was automated. We don't think it is, and that's why we built Stackable. Messaging experiences should feel immersive, contextual, and native to the brand, not stuck inside a chat bubble. With AI woven throughout Stackable, teams can go from describing the experience they want to building it," said Adam Grohs, co-founder and CEO of Stackable, in a statement.