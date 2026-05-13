-->
  • May 13, 2026

Responsive Launches Spring 2026 Release

Responsive today launched its Spring 2026 Release, integrating directly into ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Anthropic's Claude via a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to help teams generate customer-ready responses. Through these MCP-powered integrations, every response is traceable, grounded in source content, and consistent across teams.

With these integrations, teams can instantly answer prospect and customer questions using vetted company content; generate tailored emails, proposals, and presentations grounded in approved sources; and maintain consistency and traceability across all customer-facing responses.

"Revenue teams are moving to an AI-first way of working, where agents in Copilot, ChatGPT, and Claude are becoming the interface for how deals get done," said AJ Sunder, co-founder and chief product officer of Responsive, in a statement. "We're building Responsive to operate natively within those environments, with revenue workflows available wherever sellers are working."

Responsive's latest release also includes Portal Automation, which allows teams to do the following:

  • Automatically complete portal questionnaires;
  • Collaborate and maintain auditability within Responsive; and
  • Sync completed responses back to external portals.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research