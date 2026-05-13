Responsive Launches Spring 2026 Release

Responsive today launched its Spring 2026 Release, integrating directly into ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Anthropic's Claude via a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to help teams generate customer-ready responses. Through these MCP-powered integrations, every response is traceable, grounded in source content, and consistent across teams.

With these integrations, teams can instantly answer prospect and customer questions using vetted company content; generate tailored emails, proposals, and presentations grounded in approved sources; and maintain consistency and traceability across all customer-facing responses.

"Revenue teams are moving to an AI-first way of working, where agents in Copilot, ChatGPT, and Claude are becoming the interface for how deals get done," said AJ Sunder, co-founder and chief product officer of Responsive, in a statement. "We're building Responsive to operate natively within those environments, with revenue workflows available wherever sellers are working."

Responsive's latest release also includes Portal Automation, which allows teams to do the following: