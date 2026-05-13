Ooma Adds Ooma AI to Ooma Office

Ooma, a provider of advanced communications services, has introduced Ooma AI, a suite of artificial intelligence capabilities for Ooma Office.

The new product suite includes the following:</p?

AI Transcriptions, which converts call recordings into searchable text and concise summaries, with Ask AI to extract key details and insights from individual calls.

AI Answering Service, which uses generative AI to answer calls, greet customers, provide company information, respond to FAQs, and capture caller details, including contact information, reason for calling, urgency, and callback preferences, along with AI-generated transcripts and summaries.

AI Receptionist, which acts as a virtual front desk, answering every call 24/7, handling complex customer inquiries, intelligently routing calls when needed, booking appointments, sending SMS follow-ups, and offering multiple voice options.

AI Insights, which provides a dashboard of call analytics and performance metrics by analyzing customer conversations to automatically extract key call topics, trends, categories, customer sentiment, and enhanced call analytics to understand why customers call, identify operational issues, measure service quality, and discover opportunities for revenue growth. AI Insights also includes an Ask AI feature to extract key details.

"By embedding AI directly into the Ooma Office UCaaS platform, we're not just adding features; we're fundamentally transforming how teams connect, collaborate, and make decisions," said Dennis Peng, senior vice president of product management at Ooma, in a statement. "Ooma AI helps businesses automate routine tasks and deliver real-time insights, empowering organizations to move faster, work smarter, and focus on what truly drives value: meaningful human interaction."

Ooma also now offers an integration with OpenAI's API service. When enabled, recorded calls in Ooma Office Pro Plus can be transcribed using ChatGPT, with summaries and full transcripts displayed directly within Ooma Office.