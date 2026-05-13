Sprout Social Unveils Social Intelligence Platform and Trellis Expansion

Sprout Social today unveiled a social intelligence platform to help organizations operationalize real-time, unfiltered market conversations at scale.

Central to this launch is the upcoming expansion of Trellis, Sprout's agentic artificial intelligence engine for social. Trellis will be integrated across the Sprout ecosystem, including Publishing, Listening, the Smart Inbox, and Reporting, to help transform fragmented social data into organization-wide action.

Trellis will evolve beyond Listening to become a conversational intelligence layer for the platform. By synthesizing social data across networks and combining it with insights from across Sprout, Trellis will help teams ask complex questions and surface relevant, actionable insights faster.

This rollout also debuts Trellis Studio, a dedicated environment where organizations will be able to build AI workflows and streamline recurring workflows, so that social intelligence can be tailored to their unique needs.

"Social is the fastest reflection of what people are thinking and feeling, yet most organizations lack the infrastructure to act on that data in real time," said Scott Morris, chief marketing officer of Sprout Social, in a statement. "What changes with social intelligence is not just access to more data, but the ability to turn that signal into strategic action across the business. When organizations can do that, social moves from a downstream function to the heart of how a business anticipates change and drives growth. In today's market, failing to act on these signals can create a direct constraint on performance." "AI is only as powerful as the data that informs it. Unlike general-purpose models, Trellis is uniquely valuable because of its access to real-time, native social data across multiple networks," said Srinivas Somayajula, chief product officer of Sprout Social, in a statement. "When customer sentiment shifts or a competitive threat emerges, organizations cannot afford to miss the moment. Foundational models lack visibility into these signals in real time, but Trellis delivers, helping to transform network-native social data into decision-ready intelligence exactly when it matters most."

Sprout's AI-powered social intelligence platform focuses on the following four key pillars: