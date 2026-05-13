MRI-Simmons Launches Streaming + Local Study

MRI-Simmons has launched Streaming + Local Study, offering advertisers insights into evolving media habits and other consumer behaviors across 205 local U.S. markets.

The Streaming + Local Study combines insights from Cord Evolution and Local Flex. Cord Evolution examines why and how viewers shift from traditional TV to streaming platforms and tracks viewing behaviors across more than 180 streaming services. Local Flex provides hyper-local insights into more than 8,000 brands and 1,000 psychographic and attitudinal traits that can be analyzed at the ZIP code, county, DMA, or custom regions. Local Flex also contains insights into consumers' use of different media platforms, including TV, print, and radio.

In particular, the new study features the following:

Streaming insights across 205 leading local markets for marketers and media owners to identify and target high-value markets.

Streaming profiles for more than 180 entities from Acorn TV to YouTube Premium.

Ten predefined cord groups, ranging from traditional cable subscribers to digital-first streamers.

Comprehensive local audience profiles.