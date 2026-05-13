Marchex Introduces Agent Behavior Solutions
Marchex, a conversation intelligence provider, today launched Agent Behaviors, which delivers detailed agent performance analysis and recommendations to help franchises, dealers, and other organizations book more appointments, increase sales, and improve customer satisfaction.
Marchex's Agent Behaviors offers a scalable alternative to traditional coaching and quality assurance methods and provides a leading indicator for business leaders to identify performance issues before appointment rates or customer satisfaction scores are adversely impacted. It enables organizations to pinpoint actions that impact whether a conversation leads to a scheduled appointment or results in a missed opportunity.
"Each customer interaction reveals valuable indicators of what influences conversions and overall customer satisfaction," said Troy Hartless, president and chief revenue officer of Marchex, in a statement. "Marchex's Agent Behaviors solution enables organizations to pinpoint the actions that contribute to improved appointment setting and favorable customer results, equipping managers with the insight necessary to guide agents effectively and enhance sales performance across the organization."