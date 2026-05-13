Marchex Introduces Agent Behavior Solutions

Marchex, a conversation intelligence provider, today launched Agent Behaviors, which delivers detailed agent performance analysis and recommendations to help franchises, dealers, and other organizations book more appointments, increase sales, and improve customer satisfaction.

Marchex's Agent Behaviors offers a scalable alternative to traditional coaching and quality assurance methods and provides a leading indicator for business leaders to identify performance issues before appointment rates or customer satisfaction scores are adversely impacted. It enables organizations to pinpoint actions that impact whether a conversation leads to a scheduled appointment or results in a missed opportunity.