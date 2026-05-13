Boomi Partners with ServiceNow

Boomi, a data activation company, has expanded its partnership with ServiceNow to deliver enhanced data activation capabilities integrated with ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric.

As part of this collaboration, Boomi will be a launch partner for the ServiceNow Workflow Data Network Passport Program.

Together, Boomi and ServiceNow are extending the connectivity footprint of ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric, enabling organizations to integrate enterprise systems and data external to ServiceNow.

"ServiceNow's Workflow Data Fabric excels at connecting and bringing trusted, contextual data into the ServiceNow platform for workflows and agents that run the business, and Boomi is a leader in enterprise connectivity with their cloud native iPaaS and broader data connectivity solutions," said Pramod Mahadevan, vice president of data and analytics product ecosystem at ServiceNow, in a statement "Together ServiceNow and Boomi are solving for customers’ end-to-end connectivity requirements across the enterprise and simplifying multi-system integration, reducing the cost to activate data and accelerating intelligent workflows at scale on the ServiceNow AI Platform."

Through this partnership, Boomi extends ServiceNow's Workflow Data Fabric by doing the following:

Connecting data across enterprise systems external to ServiceNow, which enables real-time access through Workflow Data Fabric.

Activating trusted, synchronized data through Boomi Data Hub to provide high-quality master data for ServiceNow workflows and agents.

Unlocking ServiceNow Zero Copy by moving data from legacy systems and hybrid environments into sources like Snowflake and RaptorDB.

By combining the ServiceNow AI Platform with Boomi's integration and data activation capabilities, organizations can modernize complex processes, such as CRM transformation, by enabling seamless data flow across systems and is available where work happens in ServiceNow.