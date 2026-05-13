Klarna's Flexible Payments Are Coming to Google Search and the Gemini App Within Google Pay

Klarna, a digital bank and flexible payments provider, is bringing its flexible payment options to Google's Gemini app and Google Search, including AI Mode, via Google Pay in the United States.

Google Pay users will see a Klarna button at checkout, giving them access to flexible payment options, including paying in four interest-free installments and longer-term financing for larger purchases, each underwritten with an affordability check.