Klarna's Flexible Payments Are Coming to Google Search and the Gemini App Within Google Pay
Klarna, a digital bank and flexible payments provider, is bringing its flexible payment options to Google's Gemini app and Google Search, including AI Mode, via Google Pay in the United States.
Google Pay users will see a Klarna button at checkout, giving them access to flexible payment options, including paying in four interest-free installments and longer-term financing for larger purchases, each underwritten with an affordability check.
"As shopping moves into conversational and AI-driven environments, flexible payments become essential infrastructure for how people buy," said David Sykes, chief commercial officer of Klarna, in a statement. "Our partnership with Google brings Klarna directly into these moments of decision, giving consumers more control over how they pay."
"As agentic commerce scales, how people pay needs to keep pace with how they shop," said Ashish Gupta, vice president and general manager of Merchant Shopping at Google, in a statement. "By making Klarna's flexible payment options available at checkout in the Gemini app and Search via Google Pay, we're giving shoppers more flexibility, so they can make more confident, considered purchases with less friction."