Affirm Partners with Google for Payments

Affirm is expanding its work with Google to start rolling out its payment options into Google Search, including AI Mode, and the Gemini app when checking out with Google Pay.

"People deserve transparent, flexible financial options. Agentic commerce may be the moment that makes that impossible to ignore," said Vishal Kapoor, senior vice president of product at Affirm, in a statement. "From day one, Affirm was built around clear terms and transparency, so people can confidently use credit for specific purchases without worrying about fine print or surprises. As more decisions are made by AI on people's behalf, products that rely on hidden terms or ambiguity won’t hold up; the ones that are clear and predictable will."

Now in Google Search and the Gemini app, shoppers will start to see Affirm as a payment option within Google Pay at checkout. After choosing Affirm, they’ll go through a real-time eligibility check and, if approved, choose the plan that works best for them. They’ll see the full cost, payment schedule, and end date before committing.