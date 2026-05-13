Aprimo Unveils Interconnected Content Operations in May 2026 Release

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and content operations solutions, today announced its May 2026 release: Interconnected Content Operations, which expands Aprimo's agentic artificial intelligence, DAM, and unified platform capabilities to help marketing teams automate content workflows, improve asset discovery, streamline reviews, and connect digital assets, work management, and marketing spend.

With Interconnected Content Operations, Aprimo brings AI-powered automation, digital assets, work management, reviews, and spend controls into a more unified operating model for marketing teams.

"AI alone is not the solution. The real breakthrough comes from connecting it to how marketing work actually gets done," said Prabhakar Gopalan, president and chief operating officer of Aprimo, in a statement. "Enterprises need intelligent, interconnected content operations that eliminate silos, accelerate execution, and maintain control at scale. That is exactly what Aprimo is delivering with this release."

The May 2026 release expands Aprimo's platform across the following areas:

Extended agentic capabilities across DAM and Spend with librarian agents to customize ingestion, enrich complex content, and automate invoice processing.

A new MCP Server capability that allows approved Aprimo content to connect with external AI-powered workflows.

Proactive search suggestions that help users recover from misspelled terms.

Configurable search tabs that allow admins to tailor search experiences by brand, product line, document type, business unit, or user group.

Reverse image search that helps users find exact, derivative, and visually similar assets without relying on keywords.

Bulk version uploads.

Upload history updates.

Video watermarking for controlled review and sharing.

A Unified Search Experience that brings work management and DAM results into a single results experience, helping users find content and work objects from one place.

A Unified Mark-up and Annotation Viewer that creates a more consistent review experience across collaboration and formal review workflows.

A new Administration Experience that modernizes navigation with faster access to frequently used configurations, searchable modules, and right-panel page loading.