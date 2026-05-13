6sense Opens RevvyAI to All and Expands Security Capabilities

6sense, a revenue intelligence platform provider, has made RevvyAI widely available and launched Custom Roles, Single Sign On (SSO) Role and Group Mapping and System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM), and Audit Log Exports, giving 6sense admins granular permissions control, automated role assignments, and stronger compliance visibility across the platform.

"Most revenue teams aren't struggling to find data. They're struggling to know what the data means," said Kimberly Bloomston, chief product officer of 6sense, in a statement. "RevvyAI takes everything 6sense already knows about a buyer and gives you a straight answer, in plain language, so your team can make a call and move. That's fundamentally different from a report or a dashboard. And when you build that on a platform with strong governance and security controls, you're able to move with the kind of trust that meaningfully changes how a team operates."

RevvyAI puts a conversational interface directly on top of the 6sense signal and intelligence layer so any seller, marketer, or operations team member can ask questions in plain language and get clear answers grounded in real data.

For sales teams, RevvyAI works inside Sales Intelligence or directly in the browser via the 6sense Chrome Extension. Sales Intelligence users can also access it through the Chrome Extension across LinkedIn profiles, Sales Navigator, Salesforce, Salesloft, Outreach, and coming soon in HubSpot. Key use cases include the following:

Account research: Generate instant overviews with intent topics, buying stage, engagement, key contacts, and competitive signals.

Prospecting: Search for recommended contacts with people-level activity, engagement, and contact information in plain language.

Meeting preparation and sales strategy: Get buyer insights and outreach recommendations grounded in account signals, not generic templates.

For marketing teams, RevvyAI works inside Revenue Marketing to deliver conversational access to campaign and account data. Key use cases include the following:

Keyword management: Direct visibility into which keywords are driving intent activity, with the ability to activate or deactivate them in the same conversation.

Account insights: A clear view of activity data for any account, showing what's happening and why.

Reporting: Instant access to advertising performance, QA metrics, and trending accounts.

Segment filtering: Use plain language prompts to search within existing segments and narrow focus to the accounts that matter most.

6sens's three new security capabilities include the following: