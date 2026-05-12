Quiq Launches Voice AI

Quiq, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence agent platform, has unveiled Voice AI and advanced its platform to support companies moving from isolated AI pilots to scaled deployments.

Quiq's platform brings voice, messaging, and human agents together into a single, coordinated system that maintains context throughout interactions, enabling AI at every step and ensuring coordinated execution between AI and human agents. Quiq allows organizations to resolve customer needwhile preserving context, brand voice, and operational oversight.

As part of this, Quiq is extending its platform into voice with Voice AI, bringing its capabilities into real-time conversations. Customers can move between voice and messaging without losing context, while human agents receive complete interaction history when escalation is required. Every interaction, whether voice or digital, follows the same configurable guardrails, ensuring reliability, transparency, and alignment with brand standards.