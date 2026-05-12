Parloa Deepens Partnership with SAP
Parloa has expanded its relationship with SAP, bringing Parloa's artificial intelligence agents and SAP Service Cloud AI agents together, allowing businesses to handle customer interactions with more context and continuity and connect conversations to real business data and service processes in SAP and carry them through to resolution.
Under the partnership, companies can deploy AI agents to handle high-volume interactions across voice and digital channels. Parloa will handle the front-end, customer-facing conversations with on-brand agents, while SAP provides the business data and governance.
"As customers' expectations rapidly grow and change, delivering a faster and more personalized customer experience at scale and securely requires AI that is grounded in business processes, data, and governance," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, in a statement. "Together with Parloa, we are using AI to connect customer service interactions into the broader customer journey to drive loyalty, trust, and long-term growth."
"Enterprises need AI that works in real customer conversations, not extended pilots," said Malte Kosub, CEO and co-founder of Parloa, in a statement. "SAP solutions are embedded globally, and SAP Service Cloud is where many companies already manage customer experience. By bringing Parloa into that environment, we're making it easier to apply what's possible with effective AI where it actually matters."
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