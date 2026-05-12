Parloa Deepens Partnership with SAP

Parloa has expanded its relationship with SAP, bringing Parloa's artificial intelligence agents and SAP Service Cloud AI agents together, allowing businesses to handle customer interactions with more context and continuity and connect conversations to real business data and service processes in SAP and carry them through to resolution.

Under the partnership, companies can deploy AI agents to handle high-volume interactions across voice and digital channels. Parloa will handle the front-end, customer-facing conversations with on-brand agents, while SAP provides the business data and governance.