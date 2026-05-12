Designing for the Segment of One: Why Experience Architecture is Replacing the Campaign

Marketing used to be pretty straightforward: plan a campaign, launch it, measure the results, and optimize it. But those days might be over. Consumers, now conditioned by platforms like TikTok and Netflix delivering individualized “segment of one” experiences, expect that same treatment from nearly everything.

Because of this, the old marketing playbook doesn’t work anymore. Marketing is evolving to be more about building experience architecture, leaning on smart systems that continuously earn a shopper’s trust by delivering exactly what they need, exactly when they need it, all fueled by solid data.

The Shift: Ditching Guesswork for Real-Time Actions

In the past, marketers used tools such as segmentation or personas to group possible target customers together based on demographics, needs, pain points, etc. These groupings enabled marketers to easily manage the different messages and offers they needed to deliver. It wasn’t perfect, but it sufficed when real-time, actual behavioral information wasn’t available.

Today, it’s no longer necessary to guess what a group of possible customers wants because it’s possible to interpret what an individual person is trying to do in the moment, by leaning on the data they leave behind in their digital footprint.

Online shopping today is rarely a straight line. A customer might start browsing on their phone, find a product they like on a retail site, start reading reviews, and sign up for texts, but then they get distracted. They then return using their laptop two days later, search for merchant promo codes, initiate a chat with an AI tool to learn pros and cons. The chat propels the shopper to revisit the retail site a couple more times, then finally complete their purchase with another promo code delivered by text after an item is added to their cart. They’re aided by a helpfully provided coupon created just for them, based on their previous value-seeking behaviors. In this example, an intelligent system connected the dots between every trackable interaction so the shopper can be helpfully guided to a purchase with the incentive they’re most likely to respond to.

This makes customer experiences feel natural and helpful. They often manage to delight the user, too: “Hey, that’s exactly what I needed!”

To reach this level of seamless personalization, however, requires a strong foundational infrastructure.

Step 1: Get Your Data House in Order

Before adopting an experience architecture strategy, it’s imperative to clean up data hygiene issues. For example, if customer information is siloed across different databases, that needs to be addressed. Data needs to be organized around how customers actually behave, not how a company’s internal teams and information stores are structured.

Whether sending a personalized offer or trying to help someone at checkout, clean data and systems that work smoothly together are imperative. As it’s been reported in the banking world, putting AI on top of messy, outdated tech just creates friction. However, layering AI onto a solid, modern foundation with quality, clean data can drive massive growth. Ulta Beauty is a great example of this: Ulta realized that their massive base of almost 47 million loyalty members provides the perfect, data-rich fuel to power their AI tools, allowing Ulta to seamlessly personalize member offers and drive engagement. As a result, their loyalty program grew 5 percent in 2025.

But remember, handling all this customer data comes with a huge responsibility. Brands must balance this deep personalization leveraging customer data with total transparency. Responsibly managing customer data and using it purely for the benefit of the customer can become a core brand feature that actively builds loyalty.

Step 2: Use AI to Do the Heavy Lifting

Once data is prepped and ready, AI-powered systems can be deployed to process and analyze the data to deliver personal, relevant messages. This allows the adjustment of pricing, content, and messaging based on individual shoppers’ actual intent signals.

But don't just buy a shiny new AI tool because it looks “neat.” Always ask why you are using it. The most effective AI works behind the scenes to take chores off the customer's plate and smoothly deliver those classic “surprise and delight” moments. So instead of waiting for a shopper to ask for help, a smart system can guess the next logical step and do it—like prefilling instructions on where to leave packages.

The real magic isn’t the technology itself, rather, it’s how easy it makes the customer’s life. It gets unnecessary tasks out of the way while still letting the customer feel like they are in total control of their shopping trip. This personalization builds shopper trust that compounds with each successful interaction.

At the end of the day, a great customer experience isn’t about a brand’s fancy new features; it’s about how well it responds to shoppers’ intent signals. The first question that needs to be asked is whether the systems your company is building earn customers’ trust every single day. The answer should lead brands to one conclusion: It’s time to start building an environment that actually supports every individual shopper.

Tristan Barnum is the CMO and head of AI innovation at Wildfire Systems, where she helps brands, banks, and platforms prepare for a world where AI agents are shopping on our behalf. She’s focused on building loyalty and monetization tools for this next wave of commerce, like RevenueEngine and AI-powered cashback experiences, ensuring consumers get rewarded and brands stay relevant in the agent era.