SAP Unveils the Autonomous Enterprise at Its Sapphire Event

SAP today at its Sapphire customer conference in Orlando, Fla., introduced the Autonomous Enterprise to help enhance critical business workflows where humans and artificial intelligence work together.

The Autonomous Enterprise includes a unified AI platform for building, contextualizing, and governing agents, an autonomous suite that executes core business operations, and a new user experience that redefines how people work with enterprise software.

SAP Business AI Platform is a new foundation for building and deploying enterprise AI grounded in real business context. SAP Business AI Platform now unifies SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Business Data Cloud, and SAP Business AI into a single, governed environment. At its core is the SAP Knowledge Graph , which gives AI agents a structured map of business entities, processes, and relationships.

Joule Studio is SAP's AI-first solution for building enterprise agents, applications and agentic workflows. Developers can build using the no-code, pro-code and AI frameworks of their choice on SAP-managed infrastructure that is secure, scalable and optimized for enterprise AI.

Building on this foundation, SAP also introduced SAP Autonomous Suite, which enables SAP's business applications with AI agents capable of running processes from start-to-finish. The suite will deploy more than 50 domain-specific Joule Assistants across customer experience, finance, supply chain, procurement, and human capital management. These assistants will automate end-to-end processes by orchestrating more than 200 specialized agents to execute precise tasks.

SAP also launched Industry AI, expanding its industry portfolio through seven autonomous solutions that will enable start-to-finish industry processes and embed sector-specific process logic, data models, and regulatory requirements.

The company also revealed Joule Work, redefining how users engage with SAP software. Instead of navigating individual applications and entering data across several screens, users will now interact primarily with Joule. By describing a desired business outcome, Joule will orchestrate the right combination of workflows, data, and agents to get it done.

Joule Work can proactively surface relevant insights and automate routine tasks behind the scenes. It will be available on desktop, mobile, and voice across SAP and non-SAP systems.

SAP also introduced new agent-led transformation tooling that can reduce enterprise resource planning migration, automating system analysis, code remediation, configuration and testing at scale.

Lastly, SAP announced a full slate of strategic partnerships across each category:

Platform and suite partnerships include Anthropic, with Claude among the foundation models SAP's AI platform will leverage to power Joule agents across HR, procurement and supply chain; Amazon Web Services, bringing zero-copy data integration between SAP Business Data Cloud and Amazon Athena; Google Cloud and Microsoft, enabling bi-directional agent-to-agent interoperability between Joule and external agent frameworks; Mistral AI and Cohere, delivering sovereign model options on SAP's cloud infrastructure; n8n, providing visual AI workflow orchestration inside Joule Studio; NVIDIA, whose OpenShell provides the trusted secure runtime for Joule Studio; and Parloa, bringing AI agents into SAP Service Cloud to handle customer interactions with full access to business data and service processes.

Implementation partnerships include Palantir and Accenture, partnering on complex data migration scenarios, and Conduct for AI-powered cloud ERP migrations.