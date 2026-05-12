Antavo Updates Its Loyalty Platform

Loyalty platform provider Antavo has updated its infrastructure and product offerings, including a major expansion of its Shopify integration and the launch of targeted promotions as part of the Antavo Platform.

Antavo introduced native point redemption at checkout for Shopify merchants, allowing them to apply loyalty points directly within the purchase flow. Additional upcoming features include multi-currency support, flexible opt-in options, and retroactive point claiming for past purchases.

Antavo's platform also now enables marketers to run targeted promotions alongside their loyalty programs, combining audience, product, location, and loyalty status targeting without a separate promotional tool. A high-tier loyalty member can automatically receive a discount at checkout based on status.