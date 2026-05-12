Antavo Updates Its Loyalty Platform
Loyalty platform provider Antavo has updated its infrastructure and product offerings, including a major expansion of its Shopify integration and the launch of targeted promotions as part of the Antavo Platform.
Antavo introduced native point redemption at checkout for Shopify merchants, allowing them to apply loyalty points directly within the purchase flow. Additional upcoming features include multi-currency support, flexible opt-in options, and retroactive point claiming for past purchases.
Antavo's platform also now enables marketers to run targeted promotions alongside their loyalty programs, combining audience, product, location, and loyalty status targeting without a separate promotional tool. A high-tier loyalty member can automatically receive a discount at checkout based on status.
"We know that marketers are spending half their annual budgets on loyalty, so it's vital that the technology they rely on can perform at speed to deliver the ROI they need. Our latest updates reflect our dedication to innovation and the ongoing success of our customers. By building faster infrastructure and deeper integrations, we provide brands with the tools they need to create engaging loyalty experiences," said Attila Kecsmar, CEO of Antavo, in a statement.