Semify Launches AI Optimization Service

Semify, a white-label digital marketing platform provider, today launched its artificial intelligence optimization (AIO) service to help marketing agencies deliver comprehensive digital visibility.

Semify's AIO offering is backed by measurement software powered by Dragon Metrics across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and Perplexity.

"While many platforms rushed to market, we leaned into the scientific method: hypothesize, test, validate, iterate," said Patrick Briggs, CEO of Semify, in a statement. "We ran controlled experiments across four AI platforms and various client verticals. We developed a comprehensive AI visibility service by isolating variables, measuring outcomes, and refining based on data. Our agency partners don't need more vague promises; they need proven methodologies with transparent data that scales. We treated AIO the same way we approach any emerging channel: with rigorous analysis, human-led design, strategy, and validation."

"Our integrated reporting provides clients with an easy-to-understand dashboard that simply and accurately conveys how present their brand and website is in AI responses," said Simon Lesser, chief product officer of Semify, in a statement. "Visibility works differently on AI search platforms than traditional search, so we've defined a new set of metrics to effectively measure performance on these platforms in a way that captures what it truly means to be visible online."