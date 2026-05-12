Semify Launches AI Optimization Service
Semify, a white-label digital marketing platform provider, today launched its artificial intelligence optimization (AIO) service to help marketing agencies deliver comprehensive digital visibility.
Semify's AIO offering is backed by measurement software powered by Dragon Metrics across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and Perplexity.
"While many platforms rushed to market, we leaned into the scientific method: hypothesize, test, validate, iterate," said Patrick Briggs, CEO of Semify, in a statement. "We ran controlled experiments across four AI platforms and various client verticals. We developed a comprehensive AI visibility service by isolating variables, measuring outcomes, and refining based on data. Our agency partners don't need more vague promises; they need proven methodologies with transparent data that scales. We treated AIO the same way we approach any emerging channel: with rigorous analysis, human-led design, strategy, and validation."
"Our integrated reporting provides clients with an easy-to-understand dashboard that simply and accurately conveys how present their brand and website is in AI responses," said Simon Lesser, chief product officer of Semify, in a statement. "Visibility works differently on AI search platforms than traditional search, so we've defined a new set of metrics to effectively measure performance on these platforms in a way that captures what it truly means to be visible online."
Semify's AIO service includes the following:
- Validated AI optimization tactics tested across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and Perplexity;
- Integrated reporting that delivers deep insights into AIO performance alongside traditional SEO metrics through unified dashboards;
- Comprehensive visibility tracking across traditional search and AI platforms; and
- Expert service from a US-based team with transparent reporting.
"The decision makers at enterprise agencies don't want another tool to manage; they want self-governing and self-improving solutions that make their teams more efficient and increase the retention of their clients," Briggs added. "Our fulfillment structure delivers the scalable services our agency partners need while enabling them to move to building deeper and more connected relationships with their customers."