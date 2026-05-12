Omnisend Launches MCP to Bring E-Commerce Marketing into ChatGPT

Omnisend, providers of an email and SMS marketing platform for e-commerce, today launched Model Context Protocol (MCP), which lets merchants use the Omnisend platform within artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT.

With MCP, marketers can analyze marketing performance, uncover new opportunities, and create campaigns using plain-language prompts from the chat environments where they already plan and work.

Omnisend in ChatGPT can recommend strategic next steps based on store performance and existing marketing activity.