RingCentral Expands AI Receptionist
RingCentral, a customer engagement solutions provider, has added capabilities for its AI Receptionist (AIR), expanding it across new channels and workflows, including e-commerce, scheduling, and messaging.
As part of RingCentral's Customer Engagement Bundle (CEB), AIR's latest updates include the following:
- AIR for shared inbox for both calls and text messages.
- AIR for call queues to step in during peak times or when agents are unavailable, greet callers, answer questions like office hours or accepted insurance, schedule appointments, and capture urgent needs for staff follow-up.
- Shopify integration, enabling businesses to handle order status inquiries and customer support questions automatically.
- Calendly integration to offer autonomous, end-to-end appointment scheduling over the phone, working directly within calendars, CRMs, reminders, and payment tools businesses already have connected through the scheduling app.
- WhatsApp integration, enabling businesses to automate inbound WhatsApp inquiries with the same AI-powered intelligence that powers their phone channels.
- Auto-detection multi-language switching to automatically recognize the language a caller is speaking and respond in that same language in real time, supporting 10 languages.
"AIR is quickly becoming the digital employee that SMBs and mid-market businesses can't imagine working without," said Joe Fahrner, vice president of growth for AI products at RingCentral, in a statement. "Whether it's a customer call, message, booking request, or overflow inquiry, AIR ensures every opportunity gets handled, translating to more revenue, more customers served, and more room to grow. Our new capabilities expand the usability of AIR by supporting SMS texting, call queues, integrations, and multiple languages. We're thrilled to further expand AIR and address more exciting use cases that continue to close CX gaps."