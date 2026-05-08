RingCentral Expands AI Receptionist

RingCentral, a customer engagement solutions provider, has added capabilities for its AI Receptionist (AIR), expanding it across new channels and workflows, including e-commerce, scheduling, and messaging.

As part of RingCentral's Customer Engagement Bundle (CEB), AIR's latest updates include the following:

AIR for shared inbox for both calls and text messages.

AIR for call queues to step in during peak times or when agents are unavailable, greet callers, answer questions like office hours or accepted insurance, schedule appointments, and capture urgent needs for staff follow-up.

Shopify integration, enabling businesses to handle order status inquiries and customer support questions automatically.

Calendly integration to offer autonomous, end-to-end appointment scheduling over the phone, working directly within calendars, CRMs, reminders, and payment tools businesses already have connected through the scheduling app.

WhatsApp integration, enabling businesses to automate inbound WhatsApp inquiries with the same AI-powered intelligence that powers their phone channels.

Auto-detection multi-language switching to automatically recognize the language a caller is speaking and respond in that same language in real time, supporting 10 languages.