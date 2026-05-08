Wunderkind Integrates with Bloomreach

By integrating the Wunderkind Autonomous Marketing Platform directly with Bloomreach's agentic platform for intelligent personalization, Loomi AI, marketers can recognize more shoppers, trigger more high-performing campaigns, and drive incremental revenue.

Wunderkind combines companies' first-party data with a proprietary identity network that recognizes more than 9 billion devices and more than a billion consumer profiles and observes trillions of digital events annually. Wunderkind empowers Bloomreach users to immediately take action on these events to identify significantly more visitors and connect their behavior across sessions and devices.

Through the integration, Wunderkind's identity and behavioral data flows directly into Loomi AI. High-intent actions such as product views, cart additions, and purchases are sent to Loomi AI in real time, triggering existing journeys such as cart recovery, browse follow-ups, and catalog alerts. Loomi AI continues to manage orchestration, messaging, consent, and reporting, while Wunderkind expands the pool of identifiable and addressable users.

With the integration, companies can do the following:

Identify up to six times more site traffic and bring those users into existing journeys.

Use richer behavioral and product data to drive more relevant messaging and higher conversion rates from current campaigns.

Align outreach with Bloomreach subscription, consent, and unsubscribe logic to ensure compliant communication at higher scale.

Measure incremental revenue and engagement lift driven by increased identification and more high-intent users