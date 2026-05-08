InMobi Acquires MobileAction
InMobi, an agentic commerce and advertising technology company, has acquired MobileAction, providers of a platform that helps app developers and marketers maximize visibility and reach new iOS app users. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition helps InMobi Advertising users reach new app users across the iOS ecosystem, both through organic growth and AI-powered optimization. It also enhances InMobi's agentic commerce consumer offering, Glance, with MobileAction's specialized expertise.
MobileAction provides access to data spanning more than 90 million creatives, 6 million keywords, 5 million apps, 100,000 publishers, and 500,000 advertisers.
"As the advertising ecosystem shifts toward AI-led intelligence and platform-native expertise, marketers need partners who can deliver both scale and precision," said Rohit Dosi, vice president and general manager of InMobi, in a statement. "MobileAction's AI-powered platform and leadership in helping marketers drive growth for their apps makes this a highly strategic addition to InMobi Advertising. Together, we're better positioned to help marketers and brands drive sustainable, intelligent growth in an agentic world."
"Joining InMobi marks an exciting next chapter for MobileAction," said Aykut Karaalioglu, founder and CEO of MobileAction, in a statement. "I look forward to partnering with Rohit, and I am confident our shared vision for the future of agentic AI-driven advertising, spanning innovation, data-driven decision-making, and customer impact, will allow us to accelerate our roadmap and deliver even greater value to marketers worldwide."