InMobi Acquires MobileAction

InMobi, an agentic commerce and advertising technology company, has acquired MobileAction, providers of a platform that helps app developers and marketers maximize visibility and reach new iOS app users. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition helps InMobi Advertising users reach new app users across the iOS ecosystem, both through organic growth and AI-powered optimization. It also enhances InMobi's agentic commerce consumer offering, Glance, with MobileAction's specialized expertise.

MobileAction provides access to data spanning more than 90 million creatives, 6 million keywords, 5 million apps, 100,000 publishers, and 500,000 advertisers.